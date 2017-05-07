How To Participate In & Support The Women's March Sit-In On Monday

Today’s #SignOfResistance is by @nicolaslampert via @justseeds. On Monday, May 8, along with ACLU People Power, United We Dream, Hollaback!, National Lawyers Guild, The Gathering for Justice, and other national and local partners, we will take our resistance directly to our members of Congress. We will send a clear message that we will rise up, together, against attacks on our health care, our identities, and our religious freedoms. We no longer accept hollow reforms or compromises that help some of our communities but harm others. We will hold demonstrations in solidarity with communities around the country and collectively fight for dignity, justice and freedom. We are all part of one movement, and we are not only stronger and more powerful together—our unity is how we survive as people, organizations, and movements. Just as we pledge our allegiance to each other, we will remind our members of Congress of their allegiance to us—the voters. We ask that this allegiance come in the form of real resistance to this administration’s efforts to divide and harm us. This means, among many things, protecting our health care, voting against attempts to further legalize discrimination and violence, and voting for a federal budget that reflects the values five million people marched for on January 21, 2017. (Link in bio) Sign the #PledgeOfLiberation: bit.ly/PledgeOfLiberation Find a demonstration near you or register your own: bit.ly/PledgeDayOfAction • IMAGE DESCRIPTION: A poster in a pink and black filter from a march in front of the U.S. Capitol Building in Washington, D.C. A large crowd of people appear holding protest signs. Going vertically down the poster is a column of words written in all caps, white text. The words are “Protest, organize, occupy, walk out, resist, strike, shut it down.”

