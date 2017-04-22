How The March For Science Is Making History

In Washington, D.C., and other cities, special teach-ins will take place after the march. At these special pop-up classes, attendees can learn about the more quirky and fun side of science, like the physics of superheroes or the sustainable food movement. It's one way to engage the public without mentioning things like particle physics and the multiverse. It's also a way to show the current administration that the general public has a thirst for science — and that people from all over the globe are willing to fight for facts.