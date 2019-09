How The March For Science Is Making History

After January's Women's March on Washington filled cities with posters, pink hats, and both men and women declaring the importance of women's rights, scientists and fans of reason and research are taking a turn. Today, the March for Science is showing that there are plenty of people that are looking for real facts and will not stand for cutting budgets at vital government agencies like the EPA and NASA. Organizers have planned over 500 marches around the world, with the main event happening in Washington, D.C. The March for Science is decidedly nonpartisan, bringing together protestors from both sides of the aisle to rally against unfounded and alternative facts.