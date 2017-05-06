We Hope This High Schooler's Act Of Kindness Starts A New Sneaker Trend

"So I came out of my class yesterday to talk on the phone and I seen this girl named Ricky talking to her mom about her needing new shoes and I seen her playing with a hole under her shoe," Rafael Gomez Picazo wrote on Wednesday. "Her mom said she couldn't afford new shoes for her she needed to go to Walmart. So I went to vans because I seen that's what she had on. I came in today and I asked my teacher about her. She said her family hasn't been to financially stable. So hopefully she likes the shoes."