All of which makes me want to say: Relax, girl, 30. If you want to go by the numbers, the average age of death for a woman in the U.K. is 89 , so your middle age is 15 years away, at least. Plus, most people in their 30s will agree that things are so much easier after your angst-ridden 20s. If anything, you may want to worry that you won't have as much pain to write about once you hit that not-so-big 3-0. Just kidding, there's plenty of pain here too, just not so much self-doubt. That may also be where that old myth about hitting your "sexual peak" at 35 comes from — it's not about age at all, but about feeling free to express yourself, experts say.