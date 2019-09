Rihanna Is Teaming Up With Fashion Students For Charity, Because Rihanna

Rihanna — who was just honored by Harvard (you know, no big deal) — will be celebrated for her charitable work again at Parsons' annual benefit on May 22, where she and Karan will reveal the lucky students that will design RiRi's philanthropically-minded merch. The partnership — which was born between Karan and Rihanna's foundations out of their collective work on socially engaged projects in Haiti — is just one way Rihanna's partnering with Karan's charity and Parsons School of Design embodies their mission to change the lives of those in need. And, just like that, Rihanna seems like more of an angel than her self-proclaimed good girl gone bad