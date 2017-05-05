Bradley Cooper, Like Me, Googles Himself

In the time since Bradley Cooper first showed up on our screens as the rich asshole vying for Rachel McAdams' heart in Wedding Crashers, he's gone on to play a variety of other characters. He's been everything from the aviator-wearing playboy/bachelor party attendee in The Hangover to an emblem of American pride in American Sniper.
And now, he's gearing up for his biggest role yet: being a dad! Just kidding. Well, he is a recent dad (his wife Irina Shayk gave birth to a girl in late March), but he is also embarking on a huge project with Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born. The actor has been trying to get the film made for years, and is writing, directing, and acting in it. To promote both his babies (his real one, and his career one), he stopped by The Ellen Show to talk to Ellen DeGeneres about them. While talking about his challenging role in the film ("I thought I sang" but really "it's so hard to sing" he admits), DeGeneres brought up that the actor and father isn't on social media (which is why we don't know much about her personal life). "You know you can surf the web without being on social media," he told DeGeneres. "There's a lot just to look up." What kind of things does Cooper look up on the world wide web, you ask? "I look up 'Bradley Cooper.'"
Yes, Cooper, like myself and all of you, googles himself in his spare time. "Every once in a while," he said, trying to cover up the slip that he is one of those celebrities who reads everything written about them. (Hey, Bradley!)
One thing he didn't say he looked up was fathering tips, but that may be because — as DeGeneres sarcastically points out — his role in American Sniper really prepared him to be a good dad.
"I knew you would be a good father when I saw you in American Sniper," DeGeneres told him, barely able to keep a straight face as she queued up a certain scene from his movie. In the scene, Cooper holding his baby which is so clearly a plastic baby doll, and it's DeGeneres favorite thing to mock.
Cooper couldn't argue though: "It never gets old." And he's right. It never. gets. old.
Watch the full hilarious interview below.
