The glossy followed up by posting another version of its cover, featuring models from all different backgrounds in some sort of colorblocked cuddle pit, clad in next season's brightest outerwear. The shots were lensed by photographer Will Vendramini, who shot the images with the issue's theme of "Affection" in mind. "'Affection' was the theme and what I feel when I see this out today! Thank you to everyone that was part of it!" he wrote on Instagram . The covers showcase Elle Brazil's support for the LGBTQ community, despite the country's current anti-gay epidemic. The publication has put two transgender Brazilian models on its covers, including Valentina Sampaio (who recently covered Vogue Paris) as well.