Selena Gomez Gave Her Mom The Best Gift

The bad news: Selena Gomez's Mother's Day gift might make your own present seem a tad paltry. The good news: You still have a week or so to step it up.
The pop star and 13 Reasons Why executive producer took to Instagram to show off the luxury item her mother, Mandy Teefey, will be rocking: a custom Coach handbag with her initials monogrammed on its tag. Gomez is currently working with the fashion brand, which means the purse probably cost her nothing, but still. Let's not look a gifthorse in the mouth.
"As the new face of Coach, they gave me the opportunity to personalize this bag for my Momma (that I’m pretty sure my sister is going to steal anyhow)," the 24-year-old singer told fans. "This is a very common exchange between the two of us. Happy (early) Mother’s Day to the woman who is the reason for my existence."
Teefey, who is also mom to Gomez's 3-year-old sister Gracie, is having a bit of a moment. The singer referenced her influence in her Humans of New York feature at this week's Met Gala.
“I feel like I’m just starting, but I think I’d be fine if it all went away," she told HONY. "I get that from my mother. From the moment I started singing, she always reminded me that all of this was a privilege, and could be taken at any moment. So singing is not how I define myself. I try to keep my identity rooted in my friendships and my faith.”
Teefey also drew attention this week when she raved about a Met Gala photo posted by her daughter's new boyfriend, The Weeknd.
"Glowing, smiling, looking health and equal love," she commented. "Mama is happy XO."
Thanks to that purse, Mama looks even happier now. Good work, Gomez.
