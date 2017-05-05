Where Were These Glow-In-The-Dark Sneakers When We Were In Middle School?

Fashion designers often cite pretty wacky things for inspiration, but how about a bioluminescent jellyfish? According to Footwear News, that's exactly what inspired the brand-new Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Pure Boost (whew) collection, which features kicks that glow in the dark. Basically, it's everything our middle-school hearts could have ever wanted.
The new Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Pure Boost shoes are part of Adidas' Consortium collection, which lets exclusive retailers put their own spins on Adidas sneaks. In this case, it's Sneakerboy, an Australian shop, and Wish, a store based in Georgia (the state, not the country). Together with Adidas, the two shops created a glow-in-the-dark shoe that recalls the box jellyfish, which happens to be both highly rare and highly venomous, two things that sneakerheads look for when they're copping the latest releases.
Advertisement
The box jelly is significant, however, not just an excuse to put some glow on new sneakers. The species is native to Sneakerboy's native land and the Georgia Aquarium also has a collection of the stinging creatures. It's one of only four aquariums around the world that can say that.
The collab includes two models, the Pure Boost runner and the retro Climacool 1 PK. For the first time ever, Adidas loosened up its Primeknit tech for the Pure Boost runner, which gives the go-to material a whole new look and feel. The brand didn't leave the Climacool out, though. In another first, Adidas used a new production process to create geometric patterns in the knit, which resulting in zigzags and stripes on the shoe. As for the glow? Fans looking for the most bang for their buck should opt for the Pure Boost, which has an all-over glow effect. The Climacool is a little more subtle, featuring glowing details along the eyelets. Think of it as a more grown-up take on those light-up sneaks that every tween either had or lusted after.
We are happy to announce that we have teamed up with @sneakerboy for the adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange program. Inspired by the worlds deadliest jellyfish, the pack will be releasing May 13th. Stay tuned for more info. #sneakerexchange #climacool #pureboost #sneakerboy #adidasconsortium #adidas
Anyone looking to add these glowing creations to their collection should hop on Sneakerboy and Wish's respective websites on May 13. If they sell out then (and they will), the collection will drop at Adidas Consortium locations on May 20.
Advertisement