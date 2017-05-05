Where Were These Glow-In-The-Dark Sneakers When We Were In Middle School?

The collab includes two models, the Pure Boost runner and the retro Climacool 1 PK. For the first time ever, Adidas loosened up its Primeknit tech for the Pure Boost runner, which gives the go-to material a whole new look and feel. The brand didn't leave the Climacool out, though. In another first, Adidas used a new production process to create geometric patterns in the knit, which resulting in zigzags and stripes on the shoe. As for the glow? Fans looking for the most bang for their buck should opt for the Pure Boost, which has an all-over glow effect. The Climacool is a little more subtle, featuring glowing details along the eyelets. Think of it as a more grown-up take on those light-up sneaks that every tween either had or lusted after.