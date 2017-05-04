Debbie Reynolds & Carrie Fisher's Shared Headstone Will Make You Weep

In the span of just one day, the world lost Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds and her daughter, fellow actor Carrie Fisher. And while it seems like the world (this one and the one far, far away) isn't the same without the mother-daughter duo, the fact that the two are sharing a headstone is sure to bring tears to fans' eyes. People reports that the public can now pay respects at the pair's mother-daughter headstone.
Located at Hollywood’s Forest Lawn Memorial Park, the monument itself is pretty simple: a pink marble platform bearing the actors' names and their respective lifespans. Atop the dais, there's a sculpture of a mother and daughter holding hands. The fact that the Fisher and Reynolds are side-by-side in death, just as they were when they were both alive, is an incredibly heartwarming sentiment.
The headstone is a new addition to the cemetery, but it isn't the first time fans have flocked to the location. During a public vigil held a few months after the official funeral, fans headed to the memorial park's theater, not the actual gravesite, for a service honoring both women.
The newly erected memorial is sure to become a landmark for fans to pay their respect. After her death, Fisher was cremated and her ashes are now housed in a giant porcelain Prozac pill. Intended as an homage to her mental health advocacy and her own sense of humor, that urn now resides within the marble monument beside her mother.
Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' joint headstone unveiled - and it's a thing of beautyhttps://t.co/cZHV82wtac pic.twitter.com/BOsdq6apJC— Yahoo Movies UK (@YahooMoviesUK) May 3, 2017
Fisher died on December 27, 2016, just four days after she had a heart attack during a flight from London to L.A. Reynolds passed on December 28, after an intracerebral hemorrhage. Though the headstone and sculpture were only debuted a few days ago, fans have already left flowers, tributes, and other mementos for the pair.
