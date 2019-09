Lourd has not shied away from public view following the shocking and sudden deaths of her mother and grandmother. The Scream Queens actor was involved in the planning of the private funeral held in January and has also posted several loving tributes on social media. "Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart," she captioned one throwback Instagram of her and her mother. She even took a minute to wish Gary a happy birthday earlier this month.