Fans and friends alike will have the opportunity to say goodbye to Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, in a public memorial service scheduled for today (March 25) at 1 p.m. PST. The open ceremony will take place at the famed Forest Lawn-Hollywood Hills cemetery, according to the Associated Press; Fisher and Reynolds are both interred there. Forest Lawn is also the final resting place of such luminaries as Walt Disney, Elizabeth Taylor, and Bette Davis.
John Williams, the Oscar-winning Star Wars composer, is scheduled to perform at the memorial. Singer-songwriter James Blunt will also appear.
The memorial is the last in a long and sad goodbye for the mother-daughter duo, who both passed away in December. Fisher died after going into cardiac arrest, and Reynolds followed one day later, after an intracerebral hemorrhage. Todd Fisher, Carrie's brother and Reynolds' son, organized the memorial knowing that fans were looking for a way to remember and honor his family. The AP reports that Billie Lourd, Fisher's daughter, is expected to attend the service. Gary, Fisher's beloved French Bulldog (and social media star in his own right), will probably make an appearance as well.
Lourd has not shied away from public view following the shocking and sudden deaths of her mother and grandmother. The Scream Queens actor was involved in the planning of the private funeral held in January and has also posted several loving tributes on social media. "Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart," she captioned one throwback Instagram of her and her mother. She even took a minute to wish Gary a happy birthday earlier this month.
Fans who can't make the memorial service in California can watch online: It will stream live on Reynolds' official website: debbiereynolds.com.
