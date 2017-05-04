May 4 is an occasion for celebrating the legacy of Star Wars, and nobody's more aware of that than Scream Queens actress Billie Lourd. Her mom, after all, portrayed the iconic Princess Leia. So in honor of Star Wars Day and the late Carrie Fisher, Lourd posted a family throwback photo to Instagram.
"#Maythe4thbewithyou," she captioned it. The pic shows Lourd as a little girl in her mother's arms with a giant Chewbacca hovering over them.
This is by no means the first time Lourd has paid tribute to her mom. After Fisher's death in December, she released a statement reading, "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers." Then, she shared a cute picture of her younger self with her mom in January, quoting Fisher in the caption: "If my life weren't funny then it would just be true, and that is unacceptable." In February, she posted another old photo of the two in a limo.
Advertisement
Lourd also shared beautiful words about her mother at the Star Wars Celebration in Orlando in April, where she wore a Princess Leia-inspired Tom Ford dress. "She was imperfect in many ways, but her imperfections and willingness to speak about them are what made her more than perfect," she said. "My mom, like Leia, wasn't ever afraid to speak her mind and say things that might have made most people uncomfortable, but not me and not you. That was why she loved you, because you accepted and embraced all of her...Thank you for loving her and carrying on what she stands for."
May the fourth be with her, indeed, wherever she is.
Advertisement