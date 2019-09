Billie Lourd Honors Mom In A Custom, Princess Leia-Inspired Tom Ford Dress

There was a touch of sadness in the air at the Star Wars celebration in Orlando on Thursday as fans from all around the world came to celebrate the franchise. Of course, we're talking about the absence of Carrie Fisher from this year's festivities as the actress, and her mother Debbie Reynolds, passed away within days of each other last year. The event, however, was the right time for Billie Lourd to step out and celebrate her mother's legacy as Princess Leia. And she did so in style.