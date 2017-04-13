Billie Lourd Honors Mom In A Custom, Princess Leia-Inspired Tom Ford Dress

There was a touch of sadness in the air at the Star Wars celebration in Orlando on Thursday as fans from all around the world came to celebrate the franchise. Of course, we're talking about the absence of Carrie Fisher from this year's festivities as the actress, and her mother Debbie Reynolds, passed away within days of each other last year. The event, however, was the right time for Billie Lourd to step out and celebrate her mother's legacy as Princess Leia. And she did so in style.
The actress took the red carpet in a look that was reminiscent of Princess Leia's iconic gown, and it was totally on purpose. Lourd wore a chalk Cady mini dress with kimono sleeves and a keyhole back detail by Tom Ford. It's no doubt a touching tribute for the Scream Queens star, as it's the first public appearance Lourd's made since December. After walking the step-and-repeat, the actress posted the look to her Instagram with a heartfelt caption. "feeling the ultimate strength of the force from all of the incredible fans at #starwarscelebration after our tribute to my #momby," she wrote.
Lourd has paid tribute to Fisher before, too. The actress told Seth Meyers that her earmuffs in Scream Queens were "a little bit of a Princess Leia homage," and that the accessory has become “kind of a family tradition." Lourd played a role in Star Wars: The Force Awakens alongside her mother, too. We're glad to see Lourd is feeling the force these days, and that fashion gets to play a part in such a special moment. We've reached out to Tom Ford for more information on the dress and how the collaboration came about, and will update this story if and when we hear back.
