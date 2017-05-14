These 6 Shoe Trends Are (Or Will Be) Selling Like Crazy

Other kicks that are bound to be all over your Instagram feed, per Aiken? The e-comm will be carrying white shoes, as shown by labels like Monse and Jil Sander; kitten heels; and sexy sandals. As for that last trend, it's more of a comeback, Aiken explained, citing a "definite resurgence of sexier heels that are very embellished," functioning, basically, as "jewelry for the feet that's counterbalanced with casual ready-to-wear pieces." So, now's apparently the time to dig out those bling-y, "going out" stilettos if you relegated them to the back of your closet when Netflix and pizza takeout replaced Friday night bar-hopping. Though, thankfully, there are clearly plenty of walkable boot trends on the horizon for next season, if a low-heeled patent bootie or velvet oxford is more appealing.