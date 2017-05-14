Story from Designers

These 6 Shoe Trends Are (Or Will Be) Selling Like Crazy

Alexandra Ilyashov
See All Slides
Begin Slideshow
While we're still eagerly awaiting sandal season to fully arrive here in the Northeast, the folks at Net-a-Porter are giving us all sorts of footwear trends for cooler climes to ponder. This morning, Net-a-Porter's retail fashion director, Lisa Aiken, walked a roomful of editors through a (very!) thorough roster of fall 2017 trends that piqued the e-comm's interest — and that they're betting big on for next season.
Recently, velvet shoes have been killing it on the luxury e-comm. The plush kicks, which come in all sorts of silhouettes (lace-up sandals, chunky platforms, elaborately-embellished stilettos, etc.) have proven to be quite a hit on the site: they've sold 13,000 pairs of velvet shoes this season, Aiken said. (Further proof that the site has been really gotten behind the super-soft footwear concept? There are currently 84 velvet shoe options available.)
Another style that's done well lately is the patent leather boot: It's a much more logical, rainproof antidote to multiple seasons of silk and velvet boots, Aiken explained, "that aren't practical or weatherproof at all." The slick aesthetic is also something Net-a-Porter is pretty invested in clothing-wise: Aiken pointed to glossy, high-shine coats, which was trotted out on the runways by designers like Stella McCartney and Christopher Kane, as a major outerwear trend. (Before '80s-ish glossy boots or toppers started cropping up all over the place, the slouchy patent pant was a thing recently, Aiken remarked.) Along those lines, the site will also be stocking Wanda Nylon for the first time for fall; it launched as a raincoat brand and is now rolling out ready-to-wear.
Red boots are also a shoe trend that Net-a-Porter is going all in on. It was one of the retailer's first buys of season, Aiken told the group, and it'll be stocking a whopping 100 different styles of crimson-hued kicks for fall. She pointed to Ganni's fire engine red patent leather style (marrying two of the e-comm's big shoe trends) as an example. Red and patent styles were just two of the boot micro-trends likely to pop up in many an #OOTD in the next few months; Aiken called it a "truly amazing lineup of boots this season compared to other seasons." Other iterations of the silhouette that Net-a-Porter is banking on are stiletto boots, slouch boots, combat boots, and sock boots, the latter of which she credits Vetements with making into a thing (unsurprisingly, the brand was name-dropped multiple times during the presentation).
Other kicks that are bound to be all over your Instagram feed, per Aiken? The e-comm will be carrying white shoes, as shown by labels like Monse and Jil Sander; kitten heels; and sexy sandals. As for that last trend, it's more of a comeback, Aiken explained, citing a "definite resurgence of sexier heels that are very embellished," functioning, basically, as "jewellery for the feet that's counterbalanced with casual ready-to-wear pieces." So, now's apparently the time to dig out those bling-y, "going out" stilettos if you relegated them to the back of your closet when Netflix and pizza takeout replaced Friday night bar-hopping. Though, thankfully, there are clearly plenty of walkable boot trends on the horizon for next season, if a low-heeled patent bootie or velvet oxford is more appealing.
Ahead, check out some excellent picks at Net-a-Porter and beyond for our six favourite shoe trends Aiken highlighted for fall.