Like any parent, Jessica Biel just wants the best for her child. Unlike most parents, Biel and her partner are incredibly famous celebrities — she's made her name in Hollywood, while hubby Justin Timberlake is a longstanding force in the music industry. And the idea of their 2-year-old son Silas following in his father's footsteps is in no way appealing to her.
“I would like our baby to inherit Justin’s charm and his sense of humor. There are many qualities I’d love him to get from Justin,” the actress told news.com.au this week. “But there’s one thing I don’t want for him. I really don’t want him to be a musician.”
Biel, 35, clarified, “Well, whatever he wants to be, he can be, of course. I say that sort of as a joke, but in reality, the music business is really tough.” Even for the great JT? Apparently so. “I watch what Justin goes through and he is at the top of his game. He has access to work with any producer, and he can actually get songs on the radio,” she acknowledged. “And this is from someone who makes great music; he tours and makes it look very easy, but he’s been working for years and years and years to get to where he is.”
Given how tough it's been for Timberlake, it's understandable that Biel doesn't seem to believe having a famous musician for a dad would necessarily make that path — with all of its professional rejections and personal battles — any easier for their kid. Like a lot of parents, she's gone ahead and imagined the worst case scenario for Silas, and it's one that she's keen on protecting him from. “I already have this image of him as a struggling musician and that’s like, ‘Oh my God! As a mum, you think 30 years into the future and you’re like, ‘How do I fix this for him?'” she says. “I just want him to be like an engineer or a doctor, something like that.”
Dr. Silas Timberlake? Now that's the name of a man you'd trust your life with.
