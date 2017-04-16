The Story Of Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's First Meeting Is Seriously Adorable

Golden couple Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel may seem like they've been together for most of your adult life, but like any pair, they had an initial meeting — only unlike a coffee-shop meet cute or a nosy aunt setting up a blind date, the duo met in a decidedly more Hollywood way. Beverley Mitchell, Biel's former 7th Heaven co-star, told Marie Claire that the couple hit it off at an awards ceremony, which could explain why JT and Biel are so comfortable with each other on the red carpet.
"I was there like the moment the love connection happened. I was like, okay, this is happening," Mitchell told Marie Claire. "It was at the Golden Globes. It was so cute because they were like — it's that moment like, I like you, I think you like me. It was very, very sweet. They were definitely flirting. They were really cute."
Advertisement
But Biel wasn't entirely sure about the whole boy band thing. In fact, Mitchell explained that Biel often goaded her about her obsession with all things *NSYNC. Being that the '90s were the heyday of soapy teen dramas and boy bands alike, Mitchell was pretty close with the boys. Seeing her co-star hit it off with a friend is certainly reason to celebrate. And seeing that relationship last over a decade must be pretty sweet, too.
"She used to make fun of me because I'd been friends with like all the guys from *NSYNC years before," Mitchell said. "She used to literally like give me so much crap!"
Obviously, Biel has gotten over the fact that JT was rose to fame via choreographed dancing and sappy power ballads. She and Timberlake welcomed their son, Silas, in 2015 and basically rule the red carpet of every event that they attend. And for anyone who thinks that this couple isn't the real definition of #couplegoals, we've got news for you.
Related Video:
Advertisement