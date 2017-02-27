Justin Timberlake Just Creeped Out Emma Stone On The Oscars Red Carpet

The best part of the Oscars red carpet is getting a few candid moments with the event's biggest stars. This year, we got to hear from many of the nominees, from Andrew Garfield to Octavia Spencer to Emma Stone. The charming and ever-candid Stone was, of course, among the most entertaining interviewees.
But, even with her wisecracking humor, Stone also delved into a more serious interview on ABC with Vanity Fair's Krista Smith. Smith asked if Stone ever imagined herself ending up at the Oscars when she first dreamed of going to Hollywood as a young theater kid. The actress then started to thoughtfully answer when Justin Timberlake goofily popped up behind her. She continued answering the question (the answer: no, but it's a dream come true) before spotting the former boy band member lingering behind her. Sneaky guy.
Advertisement
Timberlake, who minutes later would go on to open the show with a very heartwarming performance of his Oscar-nominated song, "Can't Stop The Feeling" from Trolls, is actually a fan of photobombing. He even photobombed his wife earlier in the evening, creating the first meme-able moment of the night. At the end of the day, he is what one could call a Professional Photobomber.
Advertisement