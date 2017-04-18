The Man Bun Isn't Dead: Just Ask Justin Timberlake's Son

If it's been a while since you've seen a man bun in the wild, you may think it's become an endangered species. While it's true that the man bun is getting harder and harder to spot, cameras recently snapped one very prominent specimen in Central Park. Vogue reports that Silas Timberlake, the spawn of perpetual hair trendsetter Justin Timberlake and actor-turned-restaurateur Jessica Biel, is following in his dad's follicular footsteps with his own coif, a pint-sized man bun.
The magazine adds that Silas' strawberry locks — which aren't quite as curly as his pop's signature ramen-noodle hair — got pulled back in a half-up bun that's usually spotted on Brooklyn hipsters and your favorite barista. It's quite the trendy look for a kid, but knowing that Silas' parents have plenty of miles logged on the red carpet (and plenty of paparazzi snaps to show for it), it's no surprise that he's developing his sense of fashion this early on.
Lately, little Silas has been wearing hats, a move borrowed from his dad, no doubt. He may have left the fedora at home for this trip to Central Park, but he channeled his dad's style via joggers and pint-sized sneakers. Where was dad while mom and son explored one of New York's crown jewels? Hollywood Life reports that Justin was hitting the links down at Chelsea Piers.
These snaps of Silas certainly show off his locks, but they also give fans a chance to see just how much he's grown. The Timberlakes aren't ones to showcase little Silas on social media — the last time he appeared on his mom's Instagram was October — so it's a treat to see the tot turning into an actual kid. While we'd love to see more daddy-son twinning, we're not opposed to these sporadic peeks at the little guy's very own style.
Advertisement