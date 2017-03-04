Justin Timberlake's Birthday Message To Jessica Biel Leaves Internet Lovestoned

From "Dick In A Box" to heart on his sleeve, Justin Timberlake's love and means of expression know no bounds. Especially when it comes to wife Jessica Biel.
In a heartfelt Instagram message, the award-winning singer gushed over his lady on her birthday March 3. The caption read, "You make me laugh. You make me smile. You make me LOVE. You make me want to be BETTER. Speaking of, it doesn't get any BETTER than you... Now, I know for sure that it's BETTER to be lucky than good. Ask me who the luckiest guy in the world is and I will tell you that you are looking at him. Happy Birthday, my heart. --J"
Naturally, the internet has been swooning since. In a sepia-hazed photo, JT is seen planting a wet one on Biel's face.
The sweet image has attracted thousands of comments from supportive fans all around the world. "Such sweet words about your wife, touched my heart," said cinderellarocks. Though it seems the word "Goals" is understandably popping up in nearly every other comment, because how else can one properly describe these two?
According to Timberlake's feed he also threw his wife a rollerskating party, for which he got all jazzed up for."When you throw a roller skating Bday party for your wife but you can't figure out how to wear your hat... #MakeAmericaSkateAgain"
Yes, that's the spirit. Make America skate again, Justin.
Last week JT and JB stole hearts at the Oscars while appearing on the red carpet. In recent months we've seen Hollywood breakups, big and small. Seeing this couple openly thrive and sfor 10 years in an industry plagued with divorces and marital scandals is as refreshing as it is promising. Like one user, christycshindell, said in the comments section under the smoochy photo, "Prove Hollywood wrong, and last forever."
