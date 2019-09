The primary purposes of the OV Kit Shop is to make the brand's e-comm experience better than ever, while allowing for a more customizable shopping experience, based on one's workout predilections and silhouette and color preferences. Basically, you can scroll through the vast majority of the brand's tops and bottoms, in all three of its different fabrications on offer (the OG Rec, the sleeker, stretchiest Studio , and the most sweat-friendly, and newest, Tech ), to pick your own ideal set. And while the brand has offered Kits before, they've been very limited in terms of color and silhouette choices. "Shopping for activewear can be cumbersome, and we wanted to take the guesswork out of it," Outdoor Voices' founder, Tyler Haney, told Refinery29. "Activity is really personal, and the OV Kits shop makes it easy for our customers to mix and match tops and bottoms to find the combination that work best for them and the activity they like to do."