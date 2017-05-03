Outdoor Voices has long been a favorite label in our (ever-expanding) activewear repertoire. It's often the first pair of leggings we excitedly yank out of our clean laundry pile pre-workout, and their sports bras get a lot more play than others brands' for non-athletic pursuits (lazy Sundays, traveling outfits, et al). Price-wise, however, it's definitely not the cheapest brand in our go-to range of clothes to get sweaty in. But now, the label is making its pieces more affordable, thanks to a new feature called the OV Kit Shop that just launched today. Bonus: it's pretty damn fun and reminiscent of Cher Horowitz's closet in Clueless, too.
The primary purposes of the OV Kit Shop is to make the brand's e-comm experience better than ever, while allowing for a more customizable shopping experience, based on one's workout predilections and silhouette and color preferences. Basically, you can scroll through the vast majority of the brand's tops and bottoms, in all three of its different fabrications on offer (the OG Rec, the sleeker, stretchiest Studio, and the most sweat-friendly, and newest, Tech), to pick your own ideal set. And while the brand has offered Kits before, they've been very limited in terms of color and silhouette choices. "Shopping for activewear can be cumbersome, and we wanted to take the guesswork out of it," Outdoor Voices' founder, Tyler Haney, told Refinery29. "Activity is really personal, and the OV Kits shop makes it easy for our customers to mix and match tops and bottoms to find the combination that work best for them and the activity they like to do."
But our favorite aspect of the OV Kit just might be the pricing. The two-piece Kit combos start at $100 and max out at $120. While that still might be considered a splurge for activewear, buying pieces a la carte would run you $110 to $160, and the brand basically never has sales. So if you've been eying but abstaining from springing for that Steeplechase bra (it's our favorite plane ride bra, FYI) or a pair of colorblocked leggings, now's the time to nab them.
The concept for the tool was also spurred by how OV fans were already snagging their Athena crop tops and Studio leggings: "We've always developed our product in the form of outfits, and it's how we saw many of customers already shopping OV, so the OV Kit Shop is a reflection of that — with a bundled price to make the checkout process as seamless as possible," Haney told us. And, true to the brand's "Doing Things" motto and emphasis on recreational activities being as worthwhile (and worth having cute, high-performance clothes for) as bona fide workouts, "the goal is for people to spend less time shopping and more time doing things," Haney explained of the OV Kit.
Ahead, check out the new tool in action, plus some ideas for mixing and matching the brand's styles Then click on over to Outdoor Voices' site to test-drive the new feature (and nab those gentler prices when you DIY your own Kit).