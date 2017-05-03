The concept for the tool was also spurred by how OV fans were already snagging their Athena crop tops and Studio leggings: "We've always developed our product in the form of outfits, and it's how we saw many of customers already shopping OV, so the OV Kit Shop is a reflection of that — with a bundled price to make the checkout process as seamless as possible," Haney told us. And, true to the brand's "Doing Things" motto and emphasis on recreational activities being as worthwhile (and worth having cute, high-performance clothes for) as bona fide workouts, "the goal is for people to spend less time shopping and more time doing things," Haney explained of the OV Kit.