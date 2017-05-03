Mandy Moore Might've Been The Coziest Person At The Met Gala

We can't remember another Met Gala that elicited quite as intense a red carpet hangover as Monday's "Rei Kawakubo/Comme de Garçons: Art of the In-Between." The pre-party, close-up peeks at the looks, Priyanka Chopra's trench gown transformation...oh, and Rihanna! Plus, every time we scroll back through images from the event, we find new details to obsess over about some of our favorite celebrities' gowns. We're zeroing in on one specific moment we're currently fawning over: Mandy Moore's Michael Kors ensemble, which might just take the prize for coziest Met Gala look of all time.
"My Met Ball look was heavenly," Moore told Refinery29. She described her custom ensemble as "pure Michael Kors cashmere T-shirt glam in the form of a knit gown." We wouldn't expect to put "T-shirt" and "glam" in the same sentence, let alone in the same design (or to describe a look for something as swishy as the Met Gala) but it made a lot more sense once Moore put the ensemble on. "It was by far the coziest red carpet dress I have ever worn," she added. "Each cashmere petal was cut and sewn by hand — so exquisite."
"When you think about the Met Ball red carpet, you want something that's special, but for me that doesn’t mean over the top," Kors told us. "The asymmetry and hand-embroidered floral corsages on Mandy’s cashmere knit dress are subtle, but they make you take a closer look."
Moore's all-black, Kawakubo-inspired getup is one of those looks that definitely benefits from Instagram's zoom feature. The individual cashmere petals might've gotten lost with the photographer's flash, but those petals added unexpected shape to the knit silhouette — a subtle tribute to a a classic Comme des Garçons move. The sleeves were also an avant-garde touch that we don't typically see from the American designer: One modestly covered the upper arm, while the other left it exposed. (Moore wore a matching cashmere glove to dress the rest of that arm.) As far as accessories go, the actress, Kors, and stylist Erica Cloud went bold with mismatched earrings, hardware-heavy rings, and a metallic clutch — a choice that Moore "adored."
The rest of Kors' crew for the evening — which included Kerry Washington, Elizabeth Banks, Natasha Poly, and more — was decidedly more sparkly in its approach to the Costume Institute white tie dress code, opting for fully-embellished, fitted column gowns. Moore's take on the theme was more subtle, but it seems to have paid off: She echoed the coziness aspect of her gown the night after the Met Gala when thanking the designer on Instagram. Moore's verdict? "Mr. Kors has set the bar high!," she told us. Indeed.
