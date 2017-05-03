Mandy Moore Might've Been The Coziest Person At The Met Gala

"My Met Ball look was heavenly," Moore told Refinery29. She described her custom ensemble as "pure Michael Kors cashmere T-shirt glam in the form of a knit gown." We wouldn't expect to put "T-shirt" and "glam" in the same sentence, let alone in the same design (or to describe a look for something as swishy as the Met Gala) but it made a lot more sense once Moore put the ensemble on. "It was by far the coziest red carpet dress I have ever worn," she added. "Each cashmere petal was cut and sewn by hand — so exquisite."