Does This Mean Kendall & A$AP Rocky Are Officially Dating?

Kendall Jenner and A$AP Rocky have been quiet about their rumored relationship — but Instagram and Snapchat photos from the Met Gala suggest these two are more than friends.
Photos posted by Jenner's sisters show her getting close with the "L$D" rapper. And it's not just the social media posts — the pair didn't make a huge effort to hide their PDA at the event. Plus, they were seen leaving a Met Gala afterparty together.
In Kylie Jenner's epic bathroom selfie from the event, the model and rapper look pretty cozy next to each other. It's a crowded bathroom, but they're still really close. And, yes, the Met Gala does have a ban on selfies — but can you really stop what goes on inside the restroom?
Advertisement
Kylie isn't the only Kardashian-Jenner to share potentially revealing photos of Kendall and A$AP Rocky, either. Kim Kardashian shared a Snapchat photo of the back of Kylie's dress — and the rapper and model can be seen in the background, locked in a tight embrace. Kim Kardashian is a social media expert — it's hard to believe the sisters didn't know Kendall was visible in the photo. It's a meta image, too — Kylie is taking a photo of A$AP Rocky and Kendall, and Kim is taking a photo of Kylie. (It's also another sneaky way for the family to get around that whole "no selfies" thing.)
For the record, Kendall Jenner didn't share any Instagram photos from the Met Gala herself. And she and Rocky still haven't officially confirmed their relationship. But the two of them have been sparking relationship rumors for almost a year now.
Don't expect Jenner to confirm the rumors anytime soon, though. In the May issue of Harper's Bazaar, the model explained why she keeps her love life private. So, for now, the speculation about her and A$AP Rocky will probably remain just that.
Related Video:
Advertisement