Lately it's been all rainbow this, unicorn that, and over the past few weeks, Starbucks has been deep in to this colorful food trend. People all over lined up for the Unicorn Frappuccino, and then some baristas went rogue and invented their own vibrant drinks like the Pink Pegasus, Dragon Frappuccino, and most recently, the Mermaid Frappuccino. While we were all distracted by the bright colors of these limited time Frapps, Starbucks was quietly concocting a brand new one that would go in the complete opposite direction. This morning, the coffee chain introduced a drink with a dark side called the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino.
The Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino is made with a scoop of extra-dark cocoa blended with coffee, milk, and ice. So, unlike its flashy cousin, the Unicorn Frappuccino, this drink includes coffee. The drink is also infused with cooling mint sugar crystals, which makes it perfect for the warm weather. Between the two dark layers of the blended beverage, there's one creamy layer of whipped cream, and it is, of course, topped with a swirl of whipped cream and a sprinkling of dark cocoa dust. It sounds like it's Instagram-worthy and tasty.
We can't help but notice that this new night sky-themed beverage looks to be a nod to another food trend that has been popping up more and more lately, goth food. We recently wrote about charcoal ice cream and black waffle cones, and we've been hopeful that the trend would catch on just to give our eyes a break from bright colors. And, if this is any indicator, it has. Even Starbucks' beverage development manager Ryan Coombes said, "People are gravitating toward vibrant colors. Jet black is filling the void in unexpected places.”
In addition to the Midnight Mint Mocha Frappuccino, Starbucks is also bringing back the S’mores Frappuccino today. And, to make it easier for us to try out all the Frapps, the coffee company is also reintroducing Frappuccino Happy Hour on Friday, May 5. We'll be able to get a Frappuccino in any size and flavor for half price between 3 and 6 p.m. Happy Hour will run through Sunday, May 14. So, let's break out our all black outfits and dark lipstick because Starbucks says it's time a temporary hiatus from rainbows, and if it tastes as good as it looks, we're ready for the break.
