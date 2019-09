Starbucks Surprised Everyone & Brought This Frappuccino Back For Spring

Now that it's finally starting to warm up outside, we're already pretending it's summer. We want every meal to come straight off the grill, on a picnic blanket in the park, or followed by campfire-toasted marshmallows. And, apparently, Starbucks is right there with us, because the brand’s latest limited-edition Frappuccino is the drinkable version of our childhood summer favorite treat — s'mores!That's right, everyone's favorite coffee chain is rolling out a S'mores Frappuccino that will hit menus beginning April 28. That means it will be almost two weeks before we can actually order the drink, but we have a sneaking suspicion that — like sleepaway camp — s'mores in a cup is going to be well worth the wait.The S'mores Frappuccino starts off with a layer of marshmallow-infused whipped cream and a layer of chocolate sauce. Then comes the actual blended beverage, a combination of " graham, coffee, milk, and ice ." It's all topped off with, you guessed it, another helping of marshmallow-whipped cream, and the BEST part: graham cracker crumble. Excuse us while we go make an actual s'more to tide us over until the 28th. ( Cosmopolitan