Too Faced's co-founder Jerrod Blandino has a knack for creating buzzy collaborations with his best industry friends. After the success of last year's Better Together collection with Kat Von D and The Power Of Makeup palette with vlogger Nikkie Tutorials, Blandino is back at it again. This time, he's teamed up with makeup-artist-turned-YouTuber Kandee Johnson.
The duo said they wanted to create a line of Johnson's ideal shades, which — despite her bright pink hair and revolving bold lip — are surprisingly wearable. In fact, she says she isn't a fan of intimidating makeup, and has been known to mix up to six different products to find the perfect, most flattering hue.
As with most products from the brand, this collection doesn't disappoint — and it's just as rad as you'd hope it would be. Unfortunately the products won't hit Ulta until September 3, but we got a sweet sneak peek from Blandino and Johnson themselves in Orlando, Florida. Check 'em all out in the slides ahead (and yes, they do smell like candy).