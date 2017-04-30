Kristin Cavallari Shared Some Priceless Parenting Tips With Heidi Montag

Regardless of what movies and television programs inadvertently teach us, being a mom ain’t easy. Earlier this month, Audrina Patridge spilled the beans that Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt were expecting. In the midst of new baby preparations, Montag has tapped friend, and former Hills co-star, Kristin Cavallari for advice. Considering Cavallari is a mother of three, it’s not hard to see why.
“Heidi has been asking me lots of baby questions," Cavallari said to E! News on Thursday. "I'm so excited for her. I know she's been wanting a baby for a while."
What was the first question on Montag's list? Baby names. An understandably overwhelming quandary, considering the endless paths one can veer off into these days. "I was like, 'Heidi, this is your baby. ...It's what you want to name your baby,'" she said. "I sent her a whole list of things I loved as a mom [during] the first six months, because I remember being a first-time mom, I [didn't] really have anyone I could turn to."
The big name question comes on the heels of a recent study from The Hollywood Reporter, published this month. It seems there’s been an uptick in “pretentious”-sounding names. Not to mention using the names once reserved for boys but for girls has also been a trend in Hollywood. Options are truly endless.
Hills alum Lauren Conrad also announced earlier this year that she’s expecting and she too has been playing the name game, according to her site LaurenConrad.com.
Too bad Cavallari, Montag, and Conrad can’t all let bygones be bygones and join for the greater [baby-naming] good. During Cavallari’s E! interview she mentioned that she hadn’t spoken to Conrad “in a long time.”
Late last year, Montag also shared a few feelings on her BFF-turned-frenemy, Conrad "My falling out with Lauren makes me sad, even years later. We were so young, but the show could have ended differently," she wrote in a live-blog post. Bummer.
Then again, one friendship surviving the complications of life post-reality TV world has to count for something.
