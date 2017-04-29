19 Must-See Signs From The Climate Change March

"The state of the planet is unraveling all around us because of our addiction to fossil fuels," said Xiuhtezcatl Martinez in front of the US Supreme Court recently. "For the last several decades, we have been neglecting the fact that this is the only planet that we have and that the main stakeholders in this issue (of climate change) are the younger generation. Not only are the youth going to be inheriting every problem that we see in the world today — after our politicians have been long gone — but our voices have been neglected from the conversation,” Martinez said.