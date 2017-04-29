19 Must-See Signs From The Climate Change March

On Saturday, while our 45th president marks his first 100 days as the president of the United States, thousands of protesters around the country have gathered for the highly-anticipated People’s Climate March. More than 300 marches around the country and the world are happening today.
In Washington D.C. alone, temperatures have reached unseasonably warm highs, as avid protesters flooded the National Mall wielding signs, and banners to ignite change.
The event is a response to President Donald Trump’s controversial views on climate change. In the past, Trump has publicly denounced scientific evidence of climate change, describing it as a hoax, much to the dismay of scientists. According to the People’s Climate March website, organizers will surround the White House and “make a loud sound demanding climate justice and good jobs that will drown out all of the climate-denying nonsense that has been coming out of this Administration.”
The Trump administration has not yet publicly come forward to discuss the marches. However, last night on the eve of the event, the Environmental Protection Agency removed climate change data from its website.
And today, it’s not just the adults who plan on making a sound. According to CNN, 21“young people” have taken Trump and his administration to task by filing a lawsuit against the group for inaction on global warming.
"The state of the planet is unraveling all around us because of our addiction to fossil fuels," said Xiuhtezcatl Martinez in front of the US Supreme Court recently. "For the last several decades, we have been neglecting the fact that this is the only planet that we have and that the main stakeholders in this issue (of climate change) are the younger generation. Not only are the youth going to be inheriting every problem that we see in the world today — after our politicians have been long gone — but our voices have been neglected from the conversation,” Martinez said.
Ahead check out a few of our favorite signs advocating change and occasionally, adding a little humor.