As expected, we can't get over the clever packaging. (Especially given our obsession of secret beauty compartments. ) It's a rarity, which makes finding this kind of 2-in-1 multi-purpose product similar to finding someone on Bumble and actually liking them enough to go on a second date. And for $22, no less. Even better, Pixi's ingredients are top-notch . The sunscreen has the chemical blockers you need to stay protected, plus soybean oil for extra hydration. And the lip balm? It goes on sheer and is loaded with olive oil, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin E — because the only thing worse than sunburnt skin is burnt lips.