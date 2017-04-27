This is the hard truth: If you don't wear sunscreen, at one point or another, you will get burnt. But that doesn't mean we always remember to slather up from head to toe. Some of the most common areas that often go unprotected? Our ears, the tops of our feet and hands, and — of course — our lips. That's why lip balms that just so happened to be packed with SPF are a saving grace come summertime. Luckily, there's a brand-new product coming from Pixi Beauty that'll ensure we never forget the essentials: the Pixi Sun Serum.
At first glance, it looks like a jumbo lip balm. Cute, right? But there's so much more to the tube than meets the eye. In fact, if you twist off the top, you'll find a hidden compartment filled with SPF 30 sunscreen.
As expected, we can't get over the clever packaging. (Especially given our obsession of secret beauty compartments.) It's a rarity, which makes finding this kind of 2-in-1 multi-purpose product similar to finding someone on Bumble and actually liking them enough to go on a second date. And for $22, no less. Even better, Pixi's ingredients are top-notch. The sunscreen has the chemical blockers you need to stay protected, plus soybean oil for extra hydration. And the lip balm? It goes on sheer and is loaded with olive oil, sunflower seed oil, and vitamin E — because the only thing worse than sunburnt skin is burnt lips.
