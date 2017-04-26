Former Bachelorette star Andi Dorfman has responded to news of Chris Soules' car accident that left one man dead. Dorfman, who spent time with Soules when he was a contestant on her season of The Bachelorette, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the incident.
"It's all very sad," she said, reacting to the fact that Soules had been charged with leaving the scene of a fatal accident after rear-ending a tractor in Buchanan County, IA, sending them both into a ditch. "I haven't talked to Chris yet but, knowing him, I know that he is probably devastated."
Dorfman was also shocked by the death of the victim, who local ABC affiliate KWWL reports is 66-year-old Kenneth Mosher.
"My thoughts go out to [Mosher] and his family, as well as the Soules family," Dorfman continued. "You never want to hear that a friend has been involved in a horrific, life-altering tragedy like this. I'm just saddened for everyone involved."
Whitney Bischoff, who was briefly engaged to Soules after competing on his season of The Bachelor, also reacted to the news.
“This is a very sad situation,” the ex-contestant told People. “I’m keeping everyone in my thoughts and prayers, especially the victim and his family.”
"Chris Soules was involved in an accident Monday evening (April 24) in a rural part of Iowa near his home. He was devastated to learn that Kenneth Mosher, the other person in the accident, passed away. His thoughts and prayers and with Mr. Mosher’s family.”
Otherwise, Soules has been silent. He deleted his Instagram while the family of the victim has actually come to his defense.
"For Chris, what happened was just a freak accident," said Robert Roepke, the father of the victim's daughter-in-law.
The specifics of the accident are still being investigated by the police.
