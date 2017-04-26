Disney May Have Found The Perfect Voices For Timon & Pumbaa

It looks like Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King is coming together rather nicely. Pride Rock's filling up, with Disney announcing casting for Simba (Donald Glover) as well as his proud pops, Mufasa (James Earl Jones, reprising his role from the 1994 animated classic). But today, Entertainment Weekly reports that Simba's lovable best pals, Timon and Pumbaa, may have found their new voices.
For anyone who needs a refresh, Timon and Pumbaa are a meerkat and warthog, respectively, who teach a young lion prince that life isn't just about royal obligations and ruling everything the light touches. They instill the ethos of "hakuna matata," a wonderful phrase that means "no worries," via an earworm of a Disney song — oh, and they also convince a meat-eating lion embrace a diet of grubs and insects. In case you're wondering, they're slimy, yet satisfying. Who's about to sign on the dotted line? According to The Wrap, street-smart comedian Billy Eichner is set to voice Timon and gravelly voiced Seth Rogen would buddy up to Pumbaa.
While nothing is confirmed just yet, the choices seem pretty great. Both Eichner and Rogen have distinct, instantly recognizable voices, and they seem like they'd have some chemistry, too — after all, they're both in it for a good laugh. Nathan Lane and Ernie Sabella voiced the original Timon and Pumbaa. And here's a fun fact: While a slew of various actors have voiced Timon in the Lion King sequels and animated Disney Channel spin-offs, Sabella is the only guy to give Pumbaa his voice, so Rogen's stepping into some pretty big shoes.
This is only the most recent casting rumor surrounding the new Lion King, which is set to premiere in the summer of 2019. Beyoncé is in talks to voice Nala, Simba's betrothed.
