Melanin Goddess Just Landed A Huge Makeup Campaign

Diop's is bullying — and it hits especially close to home. "People have made comments, calling me names like 'midnight' or 'mother of stars,'" she told R29 . "At first I confronted the bullies, but eventually I learned to tune out the negativity and just love myself more." But she still wants to see major change in the modeling industry. "[It's] made some progress, but there's definitely room for improvement," she says. "I want it to openly accept more women of color into its rank, and give them as much shine as other women."