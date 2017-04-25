Melanin Goddess Just Landed A Huge Makeup Campaign

It's sort of hard not to be jealous of the beauty that is Khoudia Diop (aka @melaniin.goddess). She's got this rich, deep skin tone that only further enhances her Colgate commercial-worthy smile. And her flawless skin serves as the perfect canvas for any makeup look imaginable — like, gold lipstick and silver eyeshadow.
Even better, she's making strides for her fellow melanin goddesses all over the world with her passionate Instagram posts and interviews. Just this week, Diop, who's repped by The Colored Girl creative agency, appears in a stunning new ad campaign for Make Up For Ever called #BlendInStandOut, which features Diop alongside other influencers who answer the question, “What do you stand for?”
Diop's is bullying — and it hits especially close to home. "People have made comments, calling me names like 'midnight' or 'mother of stars,'" she told R29. "At first I confronted the bullies, but eventually I learned to tune out the negativity and just love myself more." But she still wants to see major change in the modeling industry. "[It's] made some progress, but there's definitely room for improvement," she says. "I want it to openly accept more women of color into its rank, and give them as much shine as other women."
That's why The Colored Girl partnered with Make Up For Ever, a brand that promotes inclusivity and carries a wide range of foundations that truly match every skin tone. Diop told Essence that she uses the brand's Ultra HD Invisible Cover Liquid Foundation in R540.
Even though finding a shade match is a gratifying feeling, Diop has grown to feel beautiful in her skin, even without foundation. If she had to advise her younger self, she'd "tell her to be more patient, and spend less energy on bullies," she told Essence. "Although it is very hard, keep in mind that they just want to glow like you!"
