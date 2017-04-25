Every breakup is different, but you have to be on pretty great terms with your recent ex in order to send that person's sibling a birthday present. That's why fans were scratching their heads over Gigi Hadid's recent Snapchat. Did The Weeknd really send Gigi a birthday present?!? Elle uncovered the truth, and it should make Gigi's sister Bella rest easy.
It's no secret that things have been not-so-stellar between recent exes Bella and The Weeknd (real name: Abel Tesfaye), as evidenced by the one-time couple unfollowing each other on Instagram after Bella's pal Selena Gomez was spotted smooching the "Starboy" singer. That's why fans were very confused to see that Bella's sister Gigi had seemingly tagged the name "Abel" over one of her birthday gifts (a dog made out of flowers) in her Instagram Story.
Advertisement
Since Abel isn't the world's most common name, fans were quick to assume that this "Abel" was that "Abel." But why the heck would The Weeknd send his ex's super-close sister a gift when he's not (at least publicly) doing the same to Bella herself?!?
The short answer? He didn't. As reported by Elle, Gigi's Instagram Story simply misspelled the name of the real gift giver. A rep for Tommy Hilfiger confirmed the flower pup was actually from team members Rossella, Abdel, and Megan — three people who worked with Gigi on the Tommy x Gigi collection, and, most importantly, have never dated Bella.
That's not to say that Gigi and The Weeknd are necessarily on terrible terms — the singer reportedly still follows the fashionista on Instagram.
As for the breakup, Bella has only had kind things to say about her ex. Not long after the pair's breakup, the model told Teen Vogue:
"I’ll always respect him, and I’ll always love him... Sometimes you want to be sad about it or handle it differently, but at the end of the day, you never want to burn a bridge that you’ve fought so hard to build."
Sounds like Bella deserves flowers of her own for that mature reaction.
Advertisement