This Surprising Store Has The BEST Beauty Finds

In the last year since Revolve expanded its merchandise selection to include beauty products, we've yet to stop refreshing the site. Even though our favorite clothing stores have launched some must-have hair and makeup goods — including the likes of Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie, and Forever 21 — it's Revolve that hands us the trendy essentials.
We'll admit that the selection is not exactly the most affordable, but it's certainly the most lust-worthy. From luxe brands like Kevyn Aucoin to cult-favorites like Benefit, its beauty section has it all. And sure, we spend most of our time envying the shop’s Instagram, but we’re positive the latest beauty arrivals are even more lit. Click ahead to check out our favorite picks from Revolve.