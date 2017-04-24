It all began when Blandino shared a now-deleted post to Instagram, in which he refers to the iconic Too Faced’s Unicorn Tears lipstick as “the original that started a craze and still holds the #1 spot as the best-selling lipstick in all of Ulta.” Blandino also added the hashtag “#ThereArentUnicornsInTheAmazon,” which Star interpreted as an alleged subtle dig at Tarte Cosmetics, which has an extensive rainforest-themed collection, and a recent line of unicorn-inspired products. (Too Faced has not yet commented on the matter.) Star wrote, "LOL When the owner of Too Faced throws shade at @tartecosmetics like he invented unicorns... #egomaniac."