Richard Simmons Writes Update To Fans After Leaving Hospital

Richard Simmons is slowly but surely returning to the public eye. This after being the unwilling subject of controversial podcast Missing Richard Simmons. After Simmons stopped appearing in public without warning, the LAPD investigated his well-being. His rapprochement with celebrity included signing an endorsement deal and, unfortunately, being admitted to the hospital with "severe indigestion."
Simmons wrote a lengthy Facebook post thanking fans, letting them know that he's ok, and giving a shoutout to the LAPD.
"Hope you’re having a beautiful Sunday," Simmons wrote. "I wanted to take a moment to send a big thank you to the wonderful doctors, nurses and staff at Cedars Sinai Medical Center during my short stay there this week. They make you feel good even though you’re in the hospital for feeling bad.
"Another shout out goes to the wonderful men and women of the Los Angeles Police Dept. They were so helpful and kind as I returned home.
"Let’s take a minute and all be thankful for medical professionals, police, firefighters and our brave military forces here and around the world. They risk so much every day to make us well and keep us protected.
"God Bless all of them."
See the full post below.
