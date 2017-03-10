According to the LAPD, everyone needs to relax: Exercise guru and manifested sunshine, Richard Simmons, is doing “perfectly fine.”
In case you missed it, there’s a new podcast obsession reverberating through many an iTunes account called Missing Richard Simmons. And its premise is just as the name states. A little more than three years ago, Simmons retreated into his “massive Hollywood mansion” and no one has seen him since. While there have been a few stories about him “missing,” the public hadn’t rallied around their beloved icon until recently.
In response to Missing Richard Simmons, People magazine spoke to the Los Angeles Police Department, and detective Kevin Becker confirmed his well-being.
“There was something about his housekeeper holding him hostage and not allowing people to see him and preventing him from making phone calls and it was all garbage and that’s why we went out to see him. None of it is true,” Becker said. “The fact of the matter is we went out and talked to him he is fine, nobody is holding him hostage. He is doing exactly what he wants to do. If he wants to go out in public or see anybody he will do that.”
He continued, “He is perfectly fine and he is very happy. I don’t know what he is going to do, but right now he is doing what he wants to do and it is his business.”
Many questions have arisen from Simmons’ hasty departure from the public eye. Is he terminally ill? Did he die and aliens brought him back to Mars? The idea that the 68-year-old would fall off the face of the earth without reason has triggered numerous rumors. The most prominent one being that his long-time housekeeper was holding him hostage. There seemed to be no signs of that during the LAPD’s visit.
“He was very nice. He was very cordial. He couldn’t have been nicer to us,” Becker said.
