Richard Simmons' saga is far from over. Of course, we knew it wasn't going to end when controversial podcast Missing Richard Simmons did. The fitness genius disappeared from the public eye seemingly without a trace, but has resurfaced to tell the world that he's doing just fine. Even the LAPD, in what may well be a first, investigated Simmons' well-being. This was despite the facts that there was nothing apparently wrong with him, his closest friends and family still spoke to him, and only a few people thought there might be something amiss. Imagine being the cop filing that report.
Simmons has reappeared of late to sign an endorsement deal and may even come out of his supposed seclusion. Or not-seclusion. Who knows?
That said, the Richard Simmons truthers, if there are any left, may have just received some more ammunition. That's because Simmons was hospitalized with "severe indigestion," manager Michael Catalano told ABC News.
“After a few days of battling severe indigestion and discomfort while eating, we agreed it was best for him to seek treatment,” Catalano said.
Whatever the issue, it wasn't serious enough to merit an ambulance. TMZ reports that Simmons' people drove him to the hospital, which is a good sign that this is little more than a temporary condition. He was hospitalized last summer for dehydration, though that incident passed without much drama.
We probably wouldn't make much of this, but the podcast has thrown the harsh light of suspicion onto literally every piece of Simmons news ever. We hope that, however he gets there, Simmons can soon go back to the quiet life of a retired fitness genius.
