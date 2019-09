Sometimes I worry I only like things because the internet tells me to, but I'm even more worried it's the opposite. Too often, I only realize something I like is problematic after actively enjoying it and then logging onto Twitter (picture that GIF of Troy from Community walking in with pizza only to discover the room is on fire). This is a good thing! Because the internet is bringing attention to the privilege and bias that creates these blind spots so I can recognize them. However, after the umpteenth time this happened — debunking my obsessing with the podcast Missing Richard Simmons, which I had thus managed to consume in a vacuum — I couldn't help but wonder : am I just a bad person?