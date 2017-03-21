Dan Taberski, an old friend of Richard's and creator of the podcast, was looking for answers. He couldn't believe that such a gregarious person who touched so many lives would just leave without notice. He was hurt — dumped, even. So he lashed out, doing the things normally used to characterize crazy exes. He staked out Richard's house, he contacted his friends, he left him notes. And I didn't just listen to it, I supported it. And so did everyone else. At least, at the beginning.