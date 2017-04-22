President Obama's First Public Appearance Will Be In The Perfect Spot

Kevin Lewis, a spokesperson for Obama, adds that the audience will include students from local universities and schools. Six lucky students will appear onstage with Obama, and the university plans to televise the affair, so anyone can tune in, whether or not they're in the Second City. Lewis explains that the speech is Obama's first step towards putting his post-presidential plan in action. The Tribune explains that Obama stressed that he would work "to engage and work with the country's next generation of leaders" after his time in the White House. Looks like he's making good on that from the get-go.