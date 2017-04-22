President Obama's First Public Appearance Will Be In The Perfect Spot

It's back to work for President Obama. After chilling with Oprah on a yacht and staying under the radar for the past free months, the former POTUS will be back in action on Monday, according to The Chicago Tribune.
E! News reports that the 44th president of the United States will return to the public eye with a speaking engagement in his hometown of Chicago. Obama will make an appearance at the University of Chicago's Logan Center for the Arts to speak on political engagement and community service.
It's not just a homecoming for the former president. Before he was commander in chief, Obama held a teaching position at the university. Appropriately enough, the taught constitutional law.
Kevin Lewis, a spokesperson for Obama, adds that the audience will include students from local universities and schools. Six lucky students will appear onstage with Obama, and the university plans to televise the affair, so anyone can tune in, whether or not they're in the Second City. Lewis explains that the speech is Obama's first step towards putting his post-presidential plan in action. The Tribune explains that Obama stressed that he would work "to engage and work with the country's next generation of leaders" after his time in the White House. Looks like he's making good on that from the get-go.
While Obama has stayed out of the spotlight since leaving 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue, he hasn't steered clear of the headlines. In addition to his star-studded vacation, which included cameos from Oprah, Tom Hanks, and Bruce Springsteen, it was announced that both Barack and Michelle would be working on their respective autobiographies — and fetching a record-breaking paycheck for the tomes. Barack also hit up a Broadway show with daughter Malia and, of course, he's earned a special place in American hearts (and closets) everywhere.
Advertisement