If you fell in love with 6397's simple Barack Obama T-shirts, you're not alone. When the tees debuted last fall, they sold out immediately after influencers and street style stars showed them off on Instagram and incited jealousy in everyone who was trying to come to terms with the current state of affairs. Oh, the sweet taste of nostalgia, right?
Well, the brand just restocked — and according to Vogue, you can snag the logo slapped on a slew of new styles.
Previously only available in clean white with black text, the new styles include a sweatshirt, a muscle tee, and a sleek black-on-black option. All of the shirts feature a clean "Barack Obama" graphic on the front and a sincere and heartfelt "Thanks" on the back. It's a sweet sentiment, especially since the T-shirts made their debut during the fall. 6397 designed them as a simple way to thank President Obama for his eight years — and the company never imagined that demand would be this great. Founder Stella Ishii certainly couldn't have imagined that the design's popularity would continue to grow after Obama bid farewell to the White House.
"When working on our Fall ‘16 T-shirts, I thought to myself that by the time we’re shipping them to our stores, we'll only be left with few more months of Obama in the White House," Ishii told Vogue. "We had to pay respect to him in some way for all that he stood for and made possible. In our small way, we decided to thank him on the T-shirt."
Think of it as a souvenir of a simpler time. You can snag the regular T-shirts and muscle tees for $95 and get the sweatshirt for $145. But don't sleep on it, because like Obama's time in the Oval Office, these T-shirts won't be around forever.
