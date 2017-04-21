There are few things we enjoy looking at more than vintage makeup. We're talking about the old-school, intricately designed lipsticks your grandma swiped on every day before leaving the house. While most of our vanities today look like smorgasbord of unmatched bottles that are barely even aesthetic pleasing, she always had the sweetest stash. But trying to get your hands on it isn't easy, unless you're an expert at finding hidden treasures on Etsy or eBay. That's because until this year, vintage makeup was a novelty — something we only dreamed of one day owning. But thanks to Sephora, things are changing.
Starting April 25, the beauty superstore will carry a brand unlike anything else it offers: Pretty Vulgar. The entire collection — which features your everyday essentials like blush, lipstick, mascara, and more — is a total paradox. It's pretty, but edgy; simple, but bold; and modern, but retro. The vintage packaging feels like striking gold at a flea market, and each product is affordable, too.
