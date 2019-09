It's a natural extension of the brand's philosophy, since it's a company built on the idea of making the pieces you already know and love better (and more durable), ADAY's co-founders explained. "In the summer season, we found ourselves investing in swimsuits and loving them on the beach or on vacation, but packing them right away when we were back in New York City or London," He said. "Alas, we wanted an 'all-around' swimsuit that was seasonless and highly functional." Plus, the category isn't too far off from the performance-based garments ADAY launched with and is best known for — and while developing the samples, they found the materials in swim to be quite similar to the ones they were already working with. "One of the fabrics we used to design our Fast Forward Bra featured many cool properties that would also be great in swim: excellent UV protection, two-way stretch, sun cream and oil resistance, chlorine resistance and excellent coverage," He explained. "It was also made from a 100% recycled polyamide and a fiber technology that fights against fading and holds its shape even after many wears, waves and washes."