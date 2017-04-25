Faulhaber and He narrowed down the swim silhouettes according to what they considered "fundamental pieces in a women’s wardrobe" — i.e., ones you could wear beyond the pool or the beach. That's what the co-founders felt was missing on the market: There are plenty of colorful, inventive bathing suits available right now, but none really had that "summer layer" quality, a.k.a. truly versatile items that are meant "to be worn between moments and designed for durability and comfort," according to Faulhaber. Because swimwear is typically made to be worn for a limited period of time, certain features — like comfortable clasps, non-itchy fabric, and breathable gussets — don't tend to make the final cut on suits. "People are then reluctant to wear it throughout the day because the fabric doesn’t provide the basic comfort and is difficult to care for," she noted. So, ADAY took all these concerns, and the result is two suits that each possess those four descriptors: "versatile, technical, eco-friendly, seasonless." The For The Win one-piece will retail for $125, while the It Takes Two-Piece bikini will be $105 ($65 for the top, $45 for the bottom.)