Bath & Body Works Just Turned Your Favorite Middle School Scent Into A Bath Bomb

Bath & Body Works just added bath bombs to its signature collection. And while that's exciting in and of itself, the best part is that the scents included are just like the ones we grew up on: There's Sweet Pea, Beautiful Day, Japanese Cherry Blossom, and Warm Vanilla Sugar — because how could they not be — but this time they're in the form of our favorite R&R treatment. Click ahead to check out every scent available in Bath & Body Works' new bath fizzies.