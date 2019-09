Bath & Body Works Just Turned Your Favorite Middle School Scent Into A Bath Bomb

There's nothing like walking the halls of your hometown mall and making your way to Bath & Body Works . You could be at the other end of the building and still get a whiff of the distinct aroma the shop has always boasted — and it's pure bliss. We may not be lathering our bodies in Sweet Pea lotion like we did at 12 years old, but that doesn't mean we still don't long for a bit of nostalgia . Lucky for us, the famous body care brand just gave us something to reminisce about: Bath fizzies that smell like our middle school memories.