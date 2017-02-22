If You Loved Bath & Body Works' Cucumber Melon Scent, Prepare To Freak Out

Long before Michael Kors mists and Axe Body Spray, the teen scene was all about Bath & Body Works. Cucumber Melon — categorically its most refreshing, crisp scent of the bunch — was a '90s staple, and middle schoolers everywhere used it to wash, rinse, and spritz post-gym period. It may have been discontinued over a decade ago, but the memory of its glory still stings the nostrils.
Now, the brand is bringing it back from the fragrance graveyard...sort of. Unlike last year, when B&BW decided to resurrect eight of its classic scents exactly as they were back in the day, this cucumber iteration is lighter and cleaner. (Think cucumber water versus cucumber extract.) The new lotions, scrubs, and creams — all part of the brand new Coco Shea line hitting stores February 27 — also have crazy-hydrating ingredients. Think: real cocoa and shea butters that'll make for a much more hydrating (and relaxing, considering you're no longer taking it in the locker room) shower. We're dubbing it Cucumber Melon-Lite.
Ready for a whiff of nostalgia? Click ahead to see our favorite new buys from Bath & Body Works and get ready to feel like you're living a teenage dream.