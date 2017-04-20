Chrissy Teigen Had Just One Thing To Say About Bill O'Reilly's Firing

In case you were nowhere near a computer, TV, phone, newspaper, or group of people doubled over in Schadenfreude-stimulated hysterics, Fox News fired Bill O'Reilly yesterday following public outcry about allegations of sexual harassment against the conservative pundit.
There have been retweet-worthy reactions to the dismissal — many jubilant, others rightly annoyed that it took so long for it to happen — but let's be honest: Weren't we all just waiting to see what Chrissy Teigen had to say? Who among us didn't spend a good portion of their day refreshing their Twitter feed, ready to "like" whatever gem she sent out into the world?
Here it is...