The protest is set to begin Tuesday at 1:30 p.m. EST outside Fox News headquarters in New York. New York Times reporter Emily Steel tweeted about the protest, saying the group also got a plane to fly a banner around New York that reads: “ FOX: # DROPOREILLY, THE SEXUAL PREDATOR. ” UltraViolet's Facebook event for the protest says, " It's incredibly important and timely because right now, Fox News executives are deciding whether sexual predator Bill O'Reilly gets to come back on air and continue making millions of dollars or not." The anchor is currently on a vacation he claims was planned last fall, and there's speculation about whether or not he'll return to the air.