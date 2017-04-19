Instagram is a dynamic space that users can engage for a whole range of needs. It’s a social media platform that connects users to each other. It’s a branding and marketing tool. It’s an ecommerce vehicle. It’s an online photo album offering a uniquely curated look into the lives of some of our favorite people. Whatever your interests might be, you can most likely find stimulating visual aids in the form of an internet account.
Another perk of Instagram is that it's one of the more diverse social media platforms. People of color are flocking to their Instagram feed in masses to do more than ogle at their favorite celebrities and keep up with friends. They are often looking for news, dialogue, and a sense of community. Female entrepreneurs of color, whether they be beauty bloggers, urban models, or small business owners, have all been able to count on their community to show up with double taps and comments. That these women, or people like Angelica Nwandu — founder of @theshaderoom — are able to redefine their lives in the palm of their hands is inspiring enough on its own.
But there is a limitless supply of positivity on Instagram if you know where to look. So if you’re trying to orient your IG experience in that direction, these Black women are serving inspiration by the upload.