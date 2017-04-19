Story from Fashion

Hell Or High Water (Or The Flu), Kim Kardashian Slays The Day

Landon Peoples
In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian West is back to her old tricks, turning heads with her epic street style looks, and on the side, keeping fans entertained via Twitter. One could say all is back to normal at Kamp Kardashian, and we're happy for the mother of two. But you know who's the happiest of them all? Kim herself. Because Kardashian has the flu — just in time for the Met Gala, we might add — and it'd seem she's feeling better than ever about her lewks.
Twitter erupted in both applause and confusion when Kardashian tweeted a photo of her latest #OOTD, which is comprised of simply a bralette and leggings, captioning the feat "flu got me like..." Those fans who loved the look — c'mon, how could you not — could be seen terminally slayed by the get-up, with several Kardashian loyalists replying to their high priestess with asks that she return the favor and give them the flu as well. Then, there were those who found the caption slightly off-putting, seeing as the flu is something most people wouldn't wish upon their worst enemy. But they knew what she was talking about.
The outfit itself isn't a far cry from Kardashian's post-2015 aesthetic. The ensemble is very Yeezy meets Bo Derek, but as her fans will tell you, it's something only Kardashian herself could pull off. Plus, it's been a while since we've seen her in the nude — pun intended —as the Queen of Kontouring has kept quite a low profile since Paris. That, in addition to the fact that the look isn't exactly a go-to during the colder months that followed, make Kardashian's latest "naked" 'fit a bit of a blast from the past.
And just because we're still not over this moment, below, we present to you some of the best reactions to Kardashian's Tweet. It'd seem that if you're not screaming, dying, or begging for some sort of illness, well, maybe you just don't get it.
