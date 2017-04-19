In case you missed it, Kim Kardashian West is back to her old tricks, turning heads with her epic street style looks, and on the side, keeping fans entertained via Twitter. One could say all is back to normal at Kamp Kardashian, and we're happy for the mother of two. But you know who's the happiest of them all? Kim herself. Because Kardashian has the flu — just in time for the Met Gala, we might add — and it'd seem she's feeling better than ever about her lewks.
Twitter erupted in both applause and confusion when Kardashian tweeted a photo of her latest #OOTD, which is comprised of simply a bralette and leggings, captioning the feat "flu got me like..." Those fans who loved the look — c'mon, how could you not — could be seen terminally slayed by the get-up, with several Kardashian loyalists replying to their high priestess with asks that she return the favor and give them the flu as well. Then, there were those who found the caption slightly off-putting, seeing as the flu is something most people wouldn't wish upon their worst enemy. But they knew what she was talking about.
Advertisement
The outfit itself isn't a far cry from Kardashian's post-2015 aesthetic. The ensemble is very Yeezy meets Bo Derek, but as her fans will tell you, it's something only Kardashian herself could pull off. Plus, it's been a while since we've seen her in the nude — pun intended —as the Queen of Kontouring has kept quite a low profile since Paris. That, in addition to the fact that the look isn't exactly a go-to during the colder months that followed, make Kardashian's latest "naked" 'fit a bit of a blast from the past.
And just because we're still not over this moment, below, we present to you some of the best reactions to Kardashian's Tweet. It'd seem that if you're not screaming, dying, or begging for some sort of illness, well, maybe you just don't get it.
@KimKardashian lol this is me when i have the flu pic.twitter.com/TTK23NHj63— jamielee (@jaamieleexo) April 19, 2017
@KimKardashian can you share with us how we can get this flu and get that body?— Victoria (@MyLifeIsKimK) April 19, 2017
@KimKardashian flu got you looking bomb ?? can I get the flu next? ???— KIM's BOO THANG (@KKWstan) April 19, 2017
@eve8947 @KimKardashian @KimKLegion i want flu more than a degree rn— girl george (@fayeannikki) April 19, 2017
Advertisement