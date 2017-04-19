Twitter erupted in both applause and confusion when Kardashian tweeted a photo of her latest #OOTD, which is comprised of simply a bralette and leggings, captioning the feat "flu got me like..." Those fans who loved the look — c'mon, how could you not — could be seen terminally slayed by the get-up, with several Kardashian loyalists replying to their high priestess with asks that she return the favor and give them the flu as well. Then, there were those who found the caption slightly off-putting, seeing as the flu is something most people wouldn't wish upon their worst enemy. But they knew what she was talking about.