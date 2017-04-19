You Can Get Bite Beauty's Newest Lip Pencils Before ANYONE Else — Here's How

Bite Beauty has found the magic recipe for making lip products that not only do everything you might want a lip product to do, but are made only with ingredients that are safe enough to eat (this should comfort those who still believe the myth that women ingest pounds of lipstick over a lifetime). The brand offers 40 shades of creamy lipstick, lip masks, lip crayons, glitter glosses, and a multi-stick that can be used basically anywhere (though we recommend you stick to the face).
The current lineup of lip pencils really kill the game, though. They're creamy, they're full-coverage, and there are plenty of options to flatter every skin tone. And when you have a good thing, it's hard to overdo it, which is why the brand is expanding its collection — and letting you (and your bestie) get your hands on them before anyone else.
Advertisement
As you read this, Bite Beauty is running an Instagram giveaway to gift three lucky winners and their friend of choice six of the newest lip pencils before they hit Sephora’s shelves next week. You know what that means: You better start sucking up to your circle.
The original 22 shades offer a range of diverse nudes, but we’re excited for the addition of 28 new bold colors. From what we know so far, there will soon be multiple reds, a bright pink, a dreamy plum, and a jewel-toned blue. Who says you can't be a natural brand and compete with the pro-grade ones in terms of pigment?
Hurry over to Bite Beauty’s Instagram to enter the giveaway before it closes on Friday at 9 A.M. EST. Unfortunately, it's exclusive to those with an address in North America. Not a winner? Our condolences, but you can still pick from all 50 next week on Sephora's website. You'll just have to shell out $18 and let down your BFF.
Advertisement